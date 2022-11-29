Miley Cyrus's mom Tish Cyrus confirms relationship with 'Prison Break' star Dominic Purcell

Nearly seven months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish Cyrus has announced that she is dating actor Dominic Purcell. To make her relationship Insta-official, she shared a loved-up picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Thanks for the cute photo @Vijatm," along with a heart emoji. The 55-year-old manager is seen hugging the 52-year-old actor in the now-viral snap.

Even though this is the first time Tish has shared a picture with Dominic, some fans have been speculating since the last four months that the pair could be more than just friends. Sparking relationship rumours, Tish wrote, "Hi babe," on Dominic's August Instagram post. To which, he responded, "Hi love."

Tish is also very close to Dominic's daughter Lily-Rose. Back in August, the 19-year-old had posted a selfie with Tish during their weekend getaway in Canada.

Check out Tish's latest post with Dominic below:

The news of Miley Cyrus's mom Tish's new romance comes just days after her estranged husband Billy announced his engagement to fellow singer Firerose. The two met while working on the popular Disney Channel series 'Hannah Montana about 12 years ago. Their bond grew stronger during the COVID-19 pandemic when they started writing songs together. The duo released their single 'New Day' in July 2021.

Along with Miley, Billy and Tish are parents to 28-year-old Braison Cyrus and 22-year-old Noah Cyrus.

Before Billy, Tish was married to Baxter Neal Helson. They parted ways in 1989.

