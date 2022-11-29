Cardi B feels 'hopeless' trying to make husband Offset happy post Takeoff's death

It seems that Migos rapper Offset still hasn't been able to fully recover from his cousin, bandmate and dear friend Takeoff's death. On November 1, he was brutally shot by an unidentified man at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston after an altercation. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Opening up about how her husband Offset is dealing with Takeoff's unfortunate and shocking demise, Cardi B shared a voice note on Twitter and called out netizens who were "trying to be funny to get clout".

In a since-deleted Twitter voice note, Cardi B said, "We living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy. I feel like if I talk about the incident so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel or what motherf---kers really been going through, y'all will start saying, 'Oh, sympathy.' And we don't want no sympathy. We ain't no charity case. But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy."

The 'WAP' rapper further added that she's not "in the mood" to play around online and that the grieving process has been and still is very real for her and her family.

"Trying to make him crack a smile, seeing him randomly cry, see him trying to distract his mind completely, schedules been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he's been going through these past couple of weeks," she shared.

About 10 days after Takeoff's death, the rapper, whose real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was honoured at the State Farm Arena during a Celebration of Life event. Drake, Quavo and Offset were in attendance.

