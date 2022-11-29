Ecuador vs Senegal at FIFA World Cup 2022: Match prediction, preview, points table, head-to-head and lineups

The first match of Ecuador at the FIFA World Cup 2022 was against Qatar, which they won easily with a 2-0. In the next match with the Netherlands as well, they managed to settle the match with a draw, eliminating Qatar from further rounds. While Senegal on the other hand lost their first match against the Netherlands 0-2. Though in the second match, Senegal dominated the host Qatar with a 3-1. Hence, today's match becomes very crucial for both teams, as winning this match will be enough for either of these to qualify for the next round.

Ecuador form

Ecuador might have an inexperienced squad but they have the ability and talent to beat Qatar in the curtain-raiser match. Ecuador now sits comfortably on top in Group A and looks all set to qualify for the next round with four points on their board. Even if today's match ends in a draw, it will be enough for Ecuador to qualify for the next round. But, that doesn't mean that the South American team would take it easy. If they lose, they may have to play against England in the next round, and Manager Gustavo Alfaro's team would rather prefer Iran or USA. As Alfaro has received praise for his tactical skills that enabled Ecuador to play a balanced game by attacking and defending effectively when necessary.

Senegal form

A draw for Senegal in today's match would not work as then they would have to depend on the result of the Netherlands vs Qatar match. In such a scenario, Qatar would have to beat the Netherlands with a minimum goal margin of three, which doesn't seem possible given Qatar's performance in this tournament. Senegal is still in excellent form against Qatar. They will play today's match with the same ferocity.

Préparation du match contre l’Equateur. A l’exception de Cheikhou Kouyaté, Aliou Cissé dispose de son groupe au complet. #FIFAWorldCup | #ECUSEN pic.twitter.com/UpJHnzGJxx — FSF (@Fsfofficielle) November 28, 2022 ×

Ecuador vs Senegal head-to-head preview

Senegal has history on its side, having won the only meeting between the two countries, an international friendly in May 2002. Surprisingly, Senegal has lost both of its FIFA World Cup matches against South American teams, whereas Ecuador has never faced an African nation.

Ecuador vs Senegal points table

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Total Points Netherlands 2 1 0 1 4 Ecuador 2 1 0 1 4 Senegal 2 1 1 0 3 Qatar (Out) 2 0 2 0 0

Ecuador vs Senegal predicted lineups

Ecuador: Galindez, An Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan, Plata, Mendez, Caicedo, Ibarra, Enner Valencia, Michael Estrada



Senegal: Mendy, Sabaly, Koulibaly, Cisse, Diallo, Gueye, Mendy, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia, Diatta, Diedhiou

Ecuador vs Senegal kick-off time