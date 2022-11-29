Iggy Azalea gives health update after back surgery

Famous rapper Iggy Azalea recently took to social media to reveal that she is currently recovering from back surgery and is unable to fly for a few weeks. Revealing that she is currently on a short hiatus to focus on her health, the rapper shared that she missed out on a big opportunity because of her health complications.

On Monday, she shared a few tweets to update fans about her recovery status. Her first tweet read, "I still can’t fly so I haven’t made it on any vacations or back to Australia yet, but damn it! That vacation is gonna happen eventually!!!! Stay healthy everyone and pay attention to what your body is telling you! I’ll let you know how it’s all going in a few more weeks. (sic)"

In the next tweet, she wrote, "Obviously I won’t be in any movie. Missed that opportunity (damn it!) But I’m just thankful to be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel now. I think I’m gonna seriously get into my fitness after this. I value my body in a whole new way after this experience. (sic)"

Speaking about losing a big opportunity because of her back injury, Azalea wrote. "Wanna hear a crazy story? I was supposed to travel to Australia and film a movie but right before I left I had what I thought would be a rather mundane surgery on my back to fix the issues I had after touring two summers in a row on an injury. (sic)"

The rapper also replied to a few worried fans who were constantly inquiring about her health. Responding to a fan, she said, "I’m about 50% recovered but I’m doing great and feel really happy to be doing better each day."

Azalea, whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, hails from Australia. At the age of 16, she moved to the United States to pursue a career in music. She shot to fame after the release of her debut studio album titled 'The New Classic'.

