US to announce energy aid for Ukraine to help restore electricity, Zelensky expects more attacks 

The Biden Administration is expected to announce substantial financial aid to Ukraine on Tuesday to help it deal with the damage caused by Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure, senior US officials said. Brutal attacks by Russia on the country's power grid have left millions with no heat and in darkness.

A senior State Department official said that the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken will announce the aid. The official said that the US has been working with the country's utilities and hardware providers along with European nations to install equipment that would help in restoring high-voltage transmission stations that have been damaged by the Russian missile strikes, Reuters reported.

The national grid operator Ukrenergo on Monday that it was forced to carry a regular emergency blackout across the country as it failed to repair the energy plant.

Russia has been targeting Ukraine's energy sites since the beginning of October, with each attack causing more damage.

As per sources, the Biden administration has budgeted over a billion dollars for aid to Ukraine.

Infrastructure in Ukraine has been severely damaged by the Russian strikes and is expected to attack again like last week's bombardments, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zeelemnsky which will leave millions with frigid winters, and no water or power. He described Moscow's invasion as an act of revenge and pledged to rebuild "every site destroyed by the occupiers."

Kyiv says that these attacks acknowledged by Russia are meant to harm the infrastructure and civilians making it a civil war. With Russia's attacks intensifying, Kyiv's Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told seven Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers that his country needs transformers and improved air defences.

Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine has entered its ninth month and it seems the fight might continue.

To help Ukraine, it is expected that Washington might also consider sending a Boeing proposal to supply Ukraine with cheap and small precision bombs.

(With inputs from agencies)