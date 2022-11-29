Global Economy Live | Bitfront announces its closure, Tokyo stocks close lower
Follow for updates from the world of economy and global markets.
Japan's Nikkei 225 index slipped down by 0.48 per cent at 28,027.84 while the Topix index slipped by 0.57 per cent to 1,992.97.
The Sony Group declined by 1.22 per cent to 11,370 yen, while SoftBank fell by 1.37 per cent to 5,959 yen.
The growth of the global shipping is set to lose its steam next year due to several economic turmoil due to Ukraine-Russia conflict, COVID-19 which caused damage to the trade, said UN's agency UNCTAD.
As per UNCTAD's review of Maritime Transport for 2022 said that in 2023 the trade growth would moderate to 1.4 per cent and will continue to remain at that level.
Bitfront, the US crypto exchange said that it has suspended all new sign-ups and credit card payments and will stop all of its remaining operations in the coming months.
The firm on its website said, "However, despite our efforts ... we have regretfully determined that we need to shut down BITFRONT in order to continue growing the LINE blockchain ecosystem and LINK token economy."
With investors concern over China protest, the Asian markets have seen a rise in the stocks.
Hong Kong saw a rise in stocks, while Japan's Nikkei was over 120 points down from Monday's.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose by 1.5 per cent to 17,228 due to property and tech stocks.
Japan's Nikkei began trading at 27991.50 on Tuesday was down 171.33 points on Monday (Nov 28).
"We do not see the components or the direction that would lead me to believe that we've reached peak inflation and it's not going to decline in short order," said the European Central Bank President, Christine Lagarde, on Monday.
Addressing the European Parliament, she said that economists at the ECB saw clear risk of inflation readings being higher than expected. This comes after the inflation in the euro zone hit 10.6 per cent on an annualised basis, in October, according to a report by Reuters.
As China faces COVID-19 induced restrictions and country wide protests in relation to the curbs the effects of the unrest in the world's second largest economy were seen on the global market as it saw a sharp decline, on Monday.
However, dollar was able to hold its overnight gains on Tuesday, since investors turned to the safe-haven amid uncertainty in China. The euro also saw its highest surge in the last five months with $1.0497 but reduced after the US dollar saw a rebound. Against other currencies, US dollar index raised 0.5 per cent overnight.
Oil prices dropped in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about slowing fuel demand in top crude importer China amid strict COVID-19 curbs. Brent crude futures fell 45 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to trade at $82.74 a barrel at 0113 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 51 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $76.73 a barrel.
India's economic growth forecast has been lowered by 30 basis points to seven per cent by S&P Global Ratings. This is down from the 7.3 per cent estimated previously in September. The ratings agency has also revised India's estimates for FY24 lowering them by 50 basis points to six per cent.
Over the weekend Chinese people took to the streets in protest of the country’s strict zero-Covid policy. Thousands of people were seen demonstrating against the COVID-19 induced lockdowns and restrictions in China’s capital Beijing and the country’s financial hub Shanghai.
This led to a sharp decline in global stocks, on Monday with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng China Enterprises index dropping over 4.0 per cent at one point but ending with a 1.6 per cent loss.
China’s CSI 300 index for Shanghai and Shenzhen listed shares declined to almost three per cent before closing with a loss of just over one per cent.
Meanwhile, on Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index closed 1.5 per cent lower and Nasdaq Composite lost at least 1.6 per cent, marking the largest losses since earlier this month during the mid-term elections.