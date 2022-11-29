Kevin Spacey stars in first film after lawsuit win, joins British thriller 'Control' as antagonist

It appears Kevin Spacey's career is undergoing a reinvention of sorts. After Spacey's recent win in the sexual battery lawsuit, he has signed a British film called 'Control'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the role is voice-only and is the primary antagonist. Gene Fallaize has written and directed the project. The plot follows British home secretary played by Lauren Metcalfe, who drives home one night after indulging in a clandestine sexual encounter with Mark Hampton's prime minister. Spacey's character knows about the affair and wants revenge, even going so far as remotely hijacking the woman's car.

At the height of the MeToo movement, the former Hollywood bigwig was accused by several people of rape and sexual misconduct. Actor and singer Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of inappropriately touching him at a party in 1986. 'American Beauty' and 'House of Cards' denied the allegations. In October earlier this year, a jury in New York's Manhattan federal courthouse found him not liable in the $40 million lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Spacey is all set to face a trial in the UK next year for a total of 12 sexual assault and misconduct charges. The alleged offences occurred between 2005 and 2013, the Crown Prosecution Service had revealed this month. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and will face trial on June 6, 2023.

Rapp had made the allegations while talking to Buzzfeed. He had said that Spacey picked him up and lay down partially on top of him.

"I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually," Rapp had said. He was seeking $40 million in damages.

Spacey had apologised to Rapp on the same day of the allegations. He had also come out as gay, attracting the ire of the LGBTQ community. "If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior," he wrote on his social media handles.

After the allegations against Spacey came to light, streaming service Netflix ended its association with him, shelving his film 'Gore' and firing him from the political drama 'House of Cards'. He was also removed from Ridley Scott's 'All the Money in the World' and the film was reshot with Christopher Plummer.

The only project that Spacey appeared in after the allegations is 'Billionaire Boys Club' in 2018. The film was completed before the accusations. However, Spacey is going to come back to the big screen with upcoming projects like 'The Man Who Drew God' and 'Peter Five Eight'.