FIFA World Cup: Man holding rainbow flag invades Portugal vs Uruguay match - Watch

The football World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay on Monday (November 28) was invaded by a man, holding a rainbow flag and wearing a shirt saying "Respect For Iranian Women".

On the front of his shirt, "Save Ukraine" was printed as he ran onto the pitch during the second half of the game.

Amid the rainbow flag controversy in the ongoing Qatar World Cup, the apparent protester remained on the pitch for about 30 seconds before the security staff intervened and dragged him away.

In Qatar, a country where homosexuality is illegal, the use of the rainbow flag and gay rights have become an issue during the World Cup.

Notably, the Qatari government does not recognise same-sex marriage or civil partnerships. The government also does not allow people in Qatar to campaign for LGBT rights.

Ahead of the showpiece event, captains of seven European teams had planned to wear rainbow-themed armbands to support diversity.

However, they said that in case players wear it, disciplinary action might be taken against them by football's governing body FIFA, including yellow cards.

During Portugal vs Uruguay match, Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 with two goals from Bruno Fernandes. Portugal became the third team after France and Brazil to qualify for the World Cup knockout stage.

Portugal's second win in two games put them on top of Group H with six points and heading into the last 16.

On the other hand, Uruguay are third by one point. They must beat Ghana in their final group game to have a chance of progressing.

