French man wins the right to be boring after he was fired for not being ‘fun’ at work

A French man has been granted the ‘right to be boring’ when the judge in a Paris court ruled in his favour and determined that his former employer was wrong to fire him for refusing to join his colleagues for the end-of-week drinks.

The man who is referred to as Mr T in the court documents worked as a senior adviser for Cubik Partners, a consultancy firm in Paris, France, between 2011 to 2015 said a report by the Daily Telegraph. Mr T did not agree with the company’s idea of “fun” which included going out for drinks after work once a week.

In 2015, the firm fired him for "professional inadequacy" as he refused to participate in these outings and accused him of being boring, a poor listener, and difficult to work with. However, Mr T argued that he is entitled to his “critical behaviour” and refusal to participate in “company policy based on incitement to partake in various excesses”. Mr T also said that he does not agree with the company’s idea of “fun”.

Earlier this month, the French Court of Cassation ruled in Mr T’s favour after a seven-year legal battle and ordered the Cubik Partners to pay 2,574 pounds (approximately $3085).



In its ruling, the court reportedly said that not everyone can “forcibly participate in seminars and end-of-week drinks frequently ending up in excessive alcohol intake, encouraged by associates who made very large quantities of alcohol available.” Mr T also claimed that the company's "fun" values also included "humiliating and intrusive practices” like obligating him to share a bed with a coworker during work seminars.

Referring to the company’s idea of “fun” the court said that it infringed on the employee’s right to dignity and respect of private life. Furthermore, the judge also said that Mr T was entitled to “freedom of expression” including his refusal to participate in activities which were his “fundamental freedom” and are also not grounds for dismissal. However, the sacked employee has demanded another 395,630 pounds (nearly $473,955) which will be considered during the next hearing.

