Metallica reveals the release date of its 12th album, launches two-year world tour

The iconic heavy metal band Metallica announced the title and release date of its new album on Monday. The band's 12th studio album - '72 Seasons'- will be released worldwide on April 14, 2023 via the band's own Blackened Recordings.

Produced by Greg Fidelman with founding members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, the album is about 77 minutes and consists of 12 tracks. This is Metallica’s first full length collection of new material since 2016’s 'Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.'



Earlier the band had dropped, the first single from the album, “Lux Æterna,” a three-and-a-half-minute-long blast that recalls the band’s early albums, which got a big revival with the prominent use of their 1986 classic “Master of Puppets” in the series “Stranger Things” earlier this year.