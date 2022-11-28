Metallica reveals the release date of its 12th album, launches two-year world tour
Story highlights
The iconic heavy metal band Metallica announced the title and release date of its new album on Monday. The band's 12th studio album - '72 Seasons'- will be released worldwide on April 14, 2023 via the band's own Blackened Recordings.
Produced by Greg Fidelman with founding members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, the album is about 77 minutes and consists of 12 tracks. This is Metallica’s first full length collection of new material since 2016’s 'Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.'
Earlier the band had dropped, the first single from the album, “Lux Æterna,” a three-and-a-half-minute-long blast that recalls the band’s early albums, which got a big revival with the prominent use of their 1986 classic “Master of Puppets” in the series “Stranger Things” earlier this year.
Not just the album release date, but the band also announced a massive series of concerts for 2023 and 2024. Metallica’s M72 world tour will see the band playing two nights in every city it visits — with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups.
According to a report in Variety, the tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design as wellm which brings back the famed Metallica Snake Pit to centre stage.
Tickets for the concert will available from December 2 onwards.