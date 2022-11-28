'I think the public has almost overdosed on cricket' - Steve Waugh on empty stadiums nowadays

A former World Cup-winning Australian captain, Steve Waugh says too much of cricket is possibly the reason behind empty stadiums during cricket matches nowadays. This is a no-hidden fact that the cricket schedule is getting cramped with each passing day. With the introduction of surplus T20 leagues across the world, the players and even fans seem to get drained by so much cricket. Because of which a lot of players have started to pick formats. For instance, Ben Stokes - who recently decided to retire from ODI cricket putting forward the same reason.

Even during the England vs Australia ODI at the MCG this month, the sight was terrifying as there were literally no fans present inside the stadium. This look of the 'G' made a lot of people worried about the future of cricket, and ODI cricket in particular.

Speaking on the matter on SEN's Saturday Morning Mowers Club show, former Australia captain Steve Waugh said with too much cricket every now and then it's hard to follow everything. Waugh added the scheduling of the ODI series right after the T20 World Cup looked a bit untimely and out of place.

“There’s a lot of cricket it’s hard to follow, as a spectator its very hard to keep up with it. (The) three one-dayers against England seemed a bit insignificant really, I mean what were they playing for? There wasn’t a big crowd, I think the public has almost overdosed on cricket."

Waugh is also of the opinion that some of the cricketing rivalries should be protected by better management and scheduling.

“You want the special series to be iconic like the Ashes or against England, it’s hard to follow the Australian side because every time they play they have a different team on the field."