Arijit Singh to perform in Pune in January, ticket prices of the concert leave fans shocked

One of the most popular singers in India, Arijit Singh, is going on tour across various cities in the country in the beginning of 2023. And while fans are super excited to witness the famous singer live in concert, many of them have been flummoxed by the prices of the concert tickets.



Arijit Singh's Pune concert tickets have become a point of discussion on social media. The city will witness Singh performing live at The Mills in January 2023 ticket prices begin at Rs 999 (USD 12.23 approx) in the early bird section and go up Rs 1.6 million ( USD 19, 595 approx) in the premium lounge section of the arena.



The premium lounge 1 which can be booked for Rs 1.6 million can accommodate 40 chairs, as per the ticket-booking site. The ticket cost will include unlimited food and premium liquor.



There are also other premium lounge tickets which are priced at Rs 1.4 million, Rs 1.2 million and Rs 1 million.



While fans usually throng Arijit Singh concerts whenever he performs, the prices of the tickets have left many shocked. "I love Arijit Singh but I won’t be spending so much," a fan wrote in a tweet.



Some couldnt believe that the tickets were so expensive and wrote, "I hope this is a glitch because otherwise, I need to know why the jump is 9000 to 1000000? Sabyasachi lehenga as merch?"