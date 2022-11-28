Ukraine-Russia war escalated the real threat of chemical weapons, warns global toxic arms watchdog

World's toxic arms watchdog on Monday warned that the threat stemming from weapons of mass destruction, including chemical ammunition has increased, thanks to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Fernando Arias, chief of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said that his organisation has been closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and that the ongoing conflict "exacerbated existing tensions" and that it has "increased the real threat posed by weapons of mass destruction, including chemical weapons".

Speaking at the regulator's annual meeting in Hague, he said, "the situation in Ukraine has again increased the real threat posed by weapons of mass destruction, including chemical weapons".

"It has exacerbated existing tensions to a point where the unity of the international community on common global challenges related to international security and peace cannot be presumed," he said.

He remarked that the Nobel Peace Prize-winning international bodies of disarmament like OPCW have now "become places for confrontation and disagreement".

Since the start of this conflict, the two warring nations have frequently traded barbs and accusations over the alleged use of chemical, biological and nuclear weapons.

While there has been no evidence to prove that biological or chemical weapons have been used Arias reminded Kyiv and Moscow that they were among 193 nations which have "solemnly and voluntarily committed never under any circumstances to... use chemical weapons".

He disclosed that at Ukraine's request his organisation has provided the nation training for first responders in case of a chemical attack and for the detection of chemical leaks.

Arias also called out Russian ally Syria over its "serious failure to comply" with the watchdog. The OPCW chief revealed that Damascus has denied the regulator's inspectors visa.

Russia has previously faced allegations of the use of chemical weapons. In 2018 Moscow was accused of using its infamous Novichok nerve agent on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the English city of Salisbury and in 2020 it faced allegations of the use of the same agent on Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

(With inputs from agencies)

