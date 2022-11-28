Nicole Kidman wows crowd with $100,000 donation bid for Hugh Jackman’s hat

Nicole Kidman won hearts recently as she made a whopping donation of $100,000 as she attended a performance of ‘The Music Man’ to support her former co-star Hugh Jackman at the WInter Garden Theatre.

In a video that has made it to social media, Nicole can be heard bidding for Hugh Jackman’s hat from the project that he auctioned in the show to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

As she bid, Nicole got a standing ovation from the crowd.

Before making the bid, she could be heard saying, “I love Broadway, I love what they do ― Broadway Cares, but I also want to say, the show is extraordinary.”

Hugh Jackman then took the mic to celebrate Nicole Kidman on stage, as she returned to her seat. “I’ve known Nic for almost 30 years. I’ve worked with her, I can tell you this is not a surprise. She’s one of the most generous souls I know.”

He also shared the same on Twitter and wrote, “The generosity emanating from #NicoleKidman leaves me speechless! You ARE amazing. Thank you for your friendship and support!”