Maritime cooperation, Ulema's meet key focus during Indian NSA, Indonesian counterpart meet

Maritime cooperation and Ulemas meet will be the key focus as India's national security Advisor Ajit Doval and his Indonesian counterpart Prof. Dr. Mohammad Mahfud sit down for talks on Tuesday in Delhi. Dr Mahfud is the coordinating minister for Political, Legal and security affairs for Indonesia and begins his India visit from Monday night.

The visit is a reciprocal visit and comes after NSA Doval visited the ASEAN country earlier this year for the 2nd India Indonesia Security Dialogue. During the visit, minister Mahfud agreed to visit India and proposed a joint Ulemas dialogue between the 2 countries. His is accompanied by 24-member delegation, including representatives from senior most Ulemas, and representatives from other faiths like Hindus, Christians as well.

The Ulema meet will be the key focus during his visit as Indian and Indonesian Ulemas hold day long talks in the Indian national capital. The meet is chaired by NSA Doval and Minister Mahfud. Sources told WION that the meet will increase "familiarity" between the Ulemas of the 2 sides and "introduce people from both sides in a structured manner".

The Ulemas meet will have 3 key sessions, Islam: Continuity and change, Harmonizing interfaith society: practice and experience, and countering radicalisation and extremism in India and Indonesia. Asked about how both sides will use the meet with emphasis on de radicalisation, sources said that issue will be discussed, pointing out that Delhi, Jakarta already have engagement in law enforcement space. Indian side will be represented by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Muslim Student's Organization, Bohra community among others.

Ulemas are seen as influential figures in Islamic society and the meeting is seen as a way to take forward the cooperation to promote tolerance, harmony and counter violent extremism and radicalisation. A joint press release will also be issued at the end of the event by the 2 sides.

The meet is also expected to discuss growing defence cooperation between the 2 sides. While no official announcement has been made, Indonesia could be the 2nd country in ASEAN to get Brahmos missiles from India. Indo Pacific has been other areas of conversation with Jakarta being seen as a thought leader behind ASEAN's outlook on Indo Pacific strategy.