Top 10 world news: China blames 'forces with ulterior motives', Ukraine says Russia will attack again & more

In response to a question about the ongoing protests in China, at a regular press briefing about the disaster, foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, "On social media there are forces with ulterior motives that relate this fire with the local response to Covid-19."

Ukraine, on Monday, said that Russia is getting ready for a fresh slew of missile attacks on the nation's energy infrastructure. Similar attacks earlier had plunged swathes of Ukraine into darkness amid the winter cold.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has decided to rename Monkeypox to mpox in English to avoid the stigma existing to the current name. In the past year, the name has sparked a lot of controversy for the alleged racial undertone and its usage as a slur in various parts of the world.

Following reports that phone numbers of nearly 500 million WhatsApp users are up for sale on the Dark web, the company has denied that any of its data has been leaked. "The claim written on Cybernews is based on unsubstantiated screenshots. There is no evidence of a ‘data leak’ from WhatsApp," a WhatsApp spokesperson told WION.

The Europol announced on Monday that the police in Dubai was able to dismantle a massive “super-cartel” which was reportedly responsible for around one third of Europe’ cocaine trade.

At least seven people, including a three-week-old infant and a pair of young siblings, were killed after a landslide in Italy's Ischia island, caused by heavy rains devastated a small town, said an official, on Sunday.

Former United Kingdom health minister Matt Hancock finished third in the TV reality show “I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!” as the trophy went to former footballer Jill Scott. It marked the end of the road for Hancock whose stint in the show caused massive controversy in the British political scene.



Australia government to move censure motion against former PM over secret ministries

Australian government said that a parliamentary censure motion will be moved against former Liberal prime minister Scott Morrison this week. The move follows findings of an inquiry that Morrison's secret appointment to multiple ministries undermined trust in the government.

The Pentagon is considering a Boeing proposal to supply Ukraine with cheap, small precision bombs fitted onto abundantly available rockets, allowing Kyiv to strike far behind Russian lines as the West struggles to meet demand for more arms.