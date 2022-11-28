LIVE TV

World

South Asia

India

Sports

FOLLOW US ON:


WWE set to return to India - likely to host a major event in January 2023 - Reports

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Nov 28, 2022, 08:38 PM IST

WION Web Team

Follow Us

Story highlights

In the recent past, WWE hosted a pay-per-view - Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. 

WWE is likely to make a return to India for a mega event in January next year, as per a report from Sportskeeda. World Wrestling Entertainment, widely known as WWE, has a massive following in the Indian sub-continent, making it one of the most watched and followed live TV events in the world. Given the history of WWE superstars and their craze in this part of the world, this shouldn't come as a surprise that WWE aims to build on this going forward. WWE is also not new to hosting events in Asia - as they recently held the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

As per the report, Hyderabad is chosen as the venue for the event that is likely to be hosted on a grand scale sometime in mid-January next year. Former WWE champion, Drew McIntyre, was vocal about a prospect similar to this while he is believed to be working on a short cameo role in a Bollywood project. To add some credibility to this news, WrestleVotes also tweeted about the same.

×

While no reports on the roster and more details about the event are out, it is assumed that Drew McIntyre will be present there along with a few more familiar names.

Meanwhile, the latest WWE event - Survivor Series WarGames took place on Saturday in Boston where Roman Reign's The Bloodline emerged as winners. Whereas, Austin Theory also defeated Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins to win the US title for the second time - becoming the youngest ever to do so in the process, aged 25.  

RELATED

FIFA World Cup 2022: Casemiro's super strike sends Brazil into Round of 16

'I think the public has almost overdosed on cricket' - Steve Waugh on empty stadiums nowadays

PAK vs ENG 2022: Brendon McCullum, Ben Stokes rate 18-year-old Rehan Ahmed as a 'rare talent'