WWE set to return to India - likely to host a major event in January 2023 - Reports

WWE is likely to make a return to India for a mega event in January next year, as per a report from Sportskeeda. World Wrestling Entertainment, widely known as WWE, has a massive following in the Indian sub-continent, making it one of the most watched and followed live TV events in the world. Given the history of WWE superstars and their craze in this part of the world, this shouldn't come as a surprise that WWE aims to build on this going forward. WWE is also not new to hosting events in Asia - as they recently held the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

As per the report, Hyderabad is chosen as the venue for the event that is likely to be hosted on a grand scale sometime in mid-January next year. Former WWE champion, Drew McIntyre, was vocal about a prospect similar to this while he is believed to be working on a short cameo role in a Bollywood project. To add some credibility to this news, WrestleVotes also tweeted about the same.

I’m told there was chatter last night backstage at RAW of an “international live event” taking place on Wed January 18th or Thurs Jan 19th. With location still TBD. No word on if this event is for TV or not. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 15, 2022 ×

While no reports on the roster and more details about the event are out, it is assumed that Drew McIntyre will be present there along with a few more familiar names.