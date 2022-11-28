WATCH: An Argentinean woman spotted wearing Indian flag at FIFA World Cup, wins hearts

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is underway in Qatar and fans are enjoying this event to the fullest. The craze and love for this game and its players see no boundaries. While a lot of fans across the world travelled to Qatar to watch the World Cup live, billions back home are also doing their bit to show their excitement. For instance, India, a country known to love cricket the most, has millions of football fans as well. Many reports even showed how these fans are going one step ahead and celebrating this tournament. While many Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi fans have prepared their huge cut-outs in their respective areas, one fan reportedly bought a 23-lakh rupee house just to host people for the World Cup games.

Meanwhile, in one video going viral on the internet, an Argentinean woman named Leti Estevez is seen wearing an Indian flag while in Qatar for the World Cup. In a video shared on Instagram by Yadil M Iqbal, a football fan from Kerala, he is seen interacting with that woman and asking her the reason for the same.

The video begins with Yadil telling Leti how much Indians love Argentina and its football, and especially Lionel Messi.

Leti Estevez also disclosed why was she wearing the Indian flag saying she was taken aback by the love shown by the Indian fans towards her team and that's a reason she was donning the tri-colour.

Here have a look at the video -