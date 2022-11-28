Matt Hancock is out of jungle, see romantic pics as he embraces girlfriend Gina Coladangelo

Matt Hancock came third place and was spotted holding Gina Upon after leaving the Australian jungle. She cuddled up to him during a PDA-filled performance. When Matt Hancock and his girlfriend returned to their hotel in Brisbane, they stayed by each other's sides the entire way. Matt kept his hand on Gina's stomach as they stood and talked to his co-stars and their family members, including Scarlette Douglas and her brother.

Before moving to their hotel, the pair shared a close embrace and kiss on the iconic bridge from the Australian jungle.

The MP was still sporting his jungle costume, consisting of a red pair of shorts, a navy T-shirt, and hiking boots. With a pair of beige linen pants, a black crop top, and athletic shoes, Gina showed off her trim figure. The MP's girlfriend travelled more than 9,000 miles to meet him, and as they hugged, an overjoyed Matt was heard exclaiming, "I love you so much."

Matt completed his impressive 21 days in the jungle, with the final gruesome Bushtucker Trial but he narrowly missed the Jungle King title. Notably, Bushtucker Trial often involves the more grotesque-looking ‘snacks.' Contestants in the past have eaten cockroaches, silk worms among others. Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly was announced the winner of the 2022 series in the final episode of "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!" after the three campmates took on each other in a Bushtucker Trial.

'I just wanted to show what I'm like as a person. Lots of people come to me with pre-conceived ideas for obvious reasons, but I just wanted to be myself,' the MP said after his exit. Hancock has been surrounded with controversy after The Sun newspaper revealed CCTV video showing Hancock defying COVID-19 social distance restrictions that he helped create. Hancock was forced to resign in June 2021. The tabloid witnessed him kissing an aide with whom he was having an affair, as per reports.