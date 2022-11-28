Brazil vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 Broadcast TV and OTT-Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

After a 2-0 win over Serbia in their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener, Brazil will return to action on Monday evening (November 28) as they will lock horns with Switzerland. The Swiss are coming into this match after a 1-0 win over Cameroon but they have a herculean task to get past Brazil in their upcoming face-off. Brazil will start as favourites but the ongoing edition, in Qatar, has already thrown quite a few surprises and, thus, the Men in Yellow will not like to take their opposition lightly by any means.

For Brazilians, their biggest headache will be to find a suitable replacement for Neymar. With the star player ruled out of the Swiss encounter, due to an ankle injury he suffered during his side's tournament opener, Brazil team management remain mum on his replacement. "We’ve already decided the starting players but we will only be communicating that right before the game," Brazilian manager Tite said on the eve of the match. Meanwhile, Casemiro opined, "We can’t stop talking about Neymar. It’s just how important he is to us. He’s our biggest player, the difference for us, but we have a lot of other very good players too. Rodrygo, for example, lights up the eyes and delights everyone who sees him play.”

It is expected that midfielder Bruno Guimarães may be roped in place of Neymar. Overall, Brazil lead Switzerland 3-2 in head-to-head, with four games ending in a draw. Will Brazil make it two wins in a row and seal a berth in the Round of 16? Only time will tell...

Here's everything you need to know about the clash:

When is Brazil vs Switzerland match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

Brazil versus Switzerland face-off, from Group G, will be held at the Stadium 974.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The fixture will get underway at 21:30 PM IST on Monday (November 28).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?