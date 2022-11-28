Kate Keltie, who played Holly Valance's sister Michelle in Neighbours, diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer

Kate Keltie, an Australian former actress and a ‘Neighbours’ star, has been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. The 36-year-old actress portrayed Holly Valance's sister Michelle on the serial opera for five years. As per media reports, her cancer is so aggressive that it has spread to her lymph nodes, blood, and hip bones, among other body regions. She has begun chemotherapy to treat her cancer. A campaign on Go Fund Me has also been initiated to help her meet expenses, where funds worth $31.5k have already been raised. Keltie has thanked her fans for this gesture, as she would be unable to work during the period of her treatment.

How deadly is Stage 4 breast cancer?

Kate Keltie is currently diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. In stage 4 breast cancer:

The tumour could be of any size The lymph nodes may or may not contain cancer cells The cancer has probably metastasised to other parts of the body such as the bones, lungs, liver or brain

Kate Keltie’s friends Rachael and Ebony said in a statement that their beautiful Kate is going through the unimaginable. They said that with no family history of cancer, this news was devastating for them as well as Kate Keltie. Now, she will lose her hair and will not be able to carry children in the future.

Kate Keltie’s role in the Neighbours series

Keltie played the youngest daughter in the Scully family, sister to Holly Valance's character Felicity Scully. She started working on the soap opera in 1999 and departed in 2003 before making a short comeback for Ramsay Street in 2004.

Fundraiser campaign to support Kate Keltie

With the help of the online community, who sprang in with open arms, the Go Fund Me page dedicated to her has already raised more than $30,000. Kate expressed her gratitude and said she was moved by the outpouring of support.