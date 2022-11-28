Alia Bhatt pens adorable birthday post for her ‘smiggle pop’ Shaheen Bhatt

Alia Bhatt shares a very unique bond with her sister Shaheen. Alia, who never fails to show the love and respect that she has for her sister, today penned a heartwarming birthday note for her dear Shaheen.

Taking to her Instagram, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress shared a few adorable pictures of them from her wedding held in April this year.

Calling Shaheen her "little melon smiggle pop," Alia wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, "Happy birthday to the BEST person ever.. my sweetie.. my little melon smiggle pop. I love you so much that no amount of cute, mushy, sweet-sounding words will ever be enough." Okay, I'll call you in an hour."

One picture is from Alia's wedding, and the other is from her Mehendi ceremony. In the picture, both sisters are cutely posing together.

Soon after the post was shared, Alia`s mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, wished Shaheen, "Happy birthday, shahji."

Director Zoya Akhtar also commented, "Happy B. Shaheen."

Alia recently welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, the couple also revealed the name of their little girl, i.e., Raha.

Sharing a picture of their infant, holding her in their arms, Alia shared that her daughter’s name was selected by her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor.