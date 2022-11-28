2023 Cricket World Cup standings released - 7 teams directly qualify, Afghanistan make the cut

In the latest Super League standings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, November 28th, Afghanistan is confirmed to have qualified for the 50-over World Cup to be held in India next year. The mega event, which will be hosted by India after 12 years, will have the top eight teams directly qualifying for it as per the standings. India, being the host is already qualified while the other seven teams, order-wise are - England, New Zealand, Australia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan and the West Indies. The notable absentees from this list are former winners Sri Lanka and South Africa.

The World Cup Super League is a 13-team ODI competition, that operates within the framework of the Future Tours Programme (FTP). Apart from the regular Test-playing nations, the Netherlands is the only entrant to this Super League. While the top eight teams will directly qualify for the World Cup, the remaining five teams will be determined through the qualification matches. The tournament in India is slated to be hosted in October-November next year with ten teams.

As the format goes, the World Cup Super League is played over a two-year cycle and is designed to add context to the bilateral series. During this period, every team will play 24 matches. While a win gives 10 points, a tie or no result will be worth five points.

Afghanistan make the cut, Sri Lanka, and South Africa out of top-10

Courtesy of a win in the first ODI and little help from the rain in the washed-out 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka, Afghanistan could collect 15 points that helped them enter the top eight and thus qualify for the World Cup. With 115 points in total, they are placed seventh on the list while Sri Lanka is struggling at the 10th spot with just 67 points to their name. Joining them on the bottom of the list are South Africa with 59 points.

Here are the latest Super League standings released by the ICC -