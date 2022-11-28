Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship

Dua Lipa has been granted Albanian citizenship. Albania’s president gave the British-born pop star of Albanian descent this honour for making the country proud with her music.

Albania’s President Bajram Begaj said that Dua Lipa was granted citizenship ahead of Albania’s 110th anniversary of independence from the Ottoman Empire.

He said that Dua Lipa, 27, had made Albanians famous throughout the world.

Before taking her citizenship oath, Dua said, “I will be an Albanian with papers too,” as she smiled for the cameras. She later added on Instagram, “Thank you President Bajram Begaj and Mayor @erionveliaj for this honour ~ got my Albanian citizenship!! ~ faleminderit, po ndihem shume krenare 🇦🇱❤️👐🏼.”

Dua Lipa was born in London in 1995 to immigrant Albanian parents Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa from Kosovo. Her father was a former singer and guitarist of a rock band.