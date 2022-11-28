Croissant talks: See how Indian billionaire Anand Mahindra reacts as Twitter asks ‘why not Indian son-in-law’

It was a Twitter talk over croissant ! A croissant picture post by Anand Mahindra was an ice breaker between the Indian billionaire and Twitterati. Apparently, Anand Mahindra on Twitter shared the pic of croissant, a flaky pastry made with French yeast-leavened laminated dough. The picture was from some India eatery where the outlet incorrectly spelt the 'Croissant' as "Crocin." Poking fun at it and sharing his French son-in-law's love for Croissant, Mahindra writes on Twitter, "Well, at least my French son-in-law agrees that the Croissant is an effective remedy for all sorts of aches and pains….And we Indians have mastered abbreviated software programming language.. So why not?"

Well, at least my French son-in-law agrees that the Croissant is an effective remedy for all sorts of aches and pains….And we Indians have mastered abbreviated software programming language.. So why not? pic.twitter.com/2hJTYaWDPS — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 25, 2022 ×

After the post by Anand Mahindra, Twitterati came up with an interesting question to pose to the business tycoon. A Twitter user asked, “None of my business But why not an Indian son-in-law?” Anand Mahindra tackled the question with sheer grace. He wrote, “Because that’s none of my business either. My daughters, on their own, chose their life partners. And I’m proud of them for that."

Because that’s none of my business either. My daughters, on their own, chose their life partners. And I’m proud of them for that. https://t.co/QfVHsRuXwM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 26, 2022 ×