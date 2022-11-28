India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Match live cricket streaming-OTT & TV broadcast channel: Where to watch online?

After losing the first ODI by seven wickets, Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India couldn't level the three-match series versus hosts Kane Williamson's New Zealand, on Sunday (November 27), due to persistent rain in Hamilton. Thus, India will now aim to end the series with a 1-1 scoreline to sign off a rain-marred tour without losing the T20Is (won 1-0) and ODIs. The third and final ODI between the two heavyweights will take place on Wednesday morning (November 30).

India played Deepak Chahar instead of Shardul Thakur and roped in Deepak Hooda by dropping Sanju Samson in the second and penultimate ODI. Given India cannot play with only five bowlers, they added an extra bowling option in the second encounter. It seems they will go ahead with the same line-up, which will once again be harsh on Samson but seems inevitable. For NZ, they went ahead with Michael Bracewell -- in place of Adam Milne -- and it will be interesting to see if they back him or go back to Adam Milne. Given India's inexperience in the bowling department, Kiwis will start as favourites in the third and final ODI.

Here's everything to know about the third and final ODI in Christchurch:

Where you can watch the 3rd ODI live: Broadcast TV Channel and Live Streaming-OTT Details?

Fans can watch the final match of the ODI series live on DD Sports on TV whereas the live streaming will be available on the Amazon Prime Video app.

When, where and at what time will the match go live?

The final ODI between New Zealand and India will kick off at 7 AM IST. The match will be held on Wednesday (November 30) at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Squads:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tom Latham