WWE: Austin Theory pumped-up after winning US title at Survivor Series, issues challenge to locker room

At WWE's last pay-per-view of the year - Survivor Series WarGames 2022 - that took place in Boston on Saturday, November 26th, Austin Theory walked out as a new United States champion. In a triple-threat match between him, Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins, the 25-year-old emerged as the winner. Theory, who won this second US title looked pumped up and was blown away by this enormous win.

Speaking with BT Sport after the event, Theory was elated to be becoming a champion again. He said this victory should pave way for better opportunities and that he wishes to climb up the ladder after beating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.

“It was a lot of emotions, I’d say, being out there, all the fans in Boston, Massachusetts, going crazy and being in the ring with Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, being in there with Bobby Lashley, two names that are so well-known in the WWE and me, on the come-up of going to be one of those top guys. This right here just puts that next stamp on that for me and moves me up that ladder. It just kind of blows my mind that I’m a two-time United States Champion. It’s awesome," said Theory.

After the match, Theory also issued a warning to the whole roaster. In a backstage interview with WWE's Cathy Kelly, Austin said whoever faces him next for the US title shall be beaten, as he not playing around anymore.

"The now is right now and it is very clear. I've said it for the past few weeks and it is a reality. So anybody that wants to step up is getting sent home. I don't play games no more. There are no smiles, but there is action. I can do this all day and anybody that wants to go around, I'll put them down, A-Town Down."