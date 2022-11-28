Kate Middleton may appear on Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes' podcast: Report

Meghan Markle has so far hosted many A-listers on her podcast Archetypes, such as Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, and more. But, very soon, the audience may see the most unexpected guest: Kate Middleton chatting with her sister-in-law Meghan on her famous Spotify podcast. A new report claims that the Duchess of Sussex has also invited Princess of Wales Kate Middleton to appear in one episode of her podcast. Meghan made the request when they visited London for the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth in September. The new claims are coming from royal expert Neil Sean, who has shared some inside details on his YouTube channel, according to Yahoo Life. "While Meghan was over here, staying in Windsor at their cottage, she put out a request to the Princess of Wales, according to that good source, to appear on a forthcoming episode of Archetypes," Sean has revealed on his YouTube channel.

Is Harry Styles dating Kendall Jenner again? Sources claim they have been talking a lot



"It kind of makes sense if you think about it. In Meghan's opinion, this is because she based it on the idea of two Duchesses, as they were at the time, and of course talking about how difficult it is to run a family, work-life balance, and work balance," he continued, before adding that Kate's appearance would definitely help the podcast ratings.



"We're not quite sure how this was relayed to the beautiful Princess of Wales, but according to Meghan, she felt they were progressing," Sean continued.



Sean went on to say that the podcast team is still waiting for a response.



Putting all their differences aside, Meghan has hinted several times in her interviews that she's ready to move forward and is willing to forgive.



Kate Middleton and Prince William will go on a US tour in December, and that would be the perfect time for Kate to fit in for the podcast.