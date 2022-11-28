FIFA World Cup 2022 - Points table and team standings of all groups after Week 1

A lot of drama and action unfolded during the first week of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. While a few big teams stamped their authorities with huge wins, a couple of others suffered shocking defeats at the hands of lower-ranked teams. Such results really impacted the points table and team standings in each group. The host nation Qatar and Canada are the only two teams out of this World Cup, whereas, defending champions France are the only team to have qualified for the knockout stages. So how every team has fared so far, let's have a look at the points table and team standings from each group and know more about this.

Group A

The Host nation Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands and Ecuador are part of Group A at FIFA World Cup 2022. While Qatar is out of the tournament after losing two straight matches, the Netherlands and Ecuador are holding the top spots with four points each.

Here are the points table and team standings of group A.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points Netherlands 2 1 0 1 4 Ecuador 2 1 0 1 4 Senegal 2 1 1 0 3 Qatar (Out) 2 0 2 0

Group B

Moving to Group B, England and Iran are the only teams that have won a match at least while Wales and the USA are yet to open their account. None of the teams have qualified from this group for the next round.

Here are the points table and team standings of group B.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points England 2 1 0 1 4 Iran 2 1 1 0 3 USA 2 0 0 2 2 Wales 2 0 1 1 1

Group C

Group C or rather a group of death has garnered everyone's attention so far in this World Cup. From Argentina first losing to Saudi Arabia in their first match to beating Mexico in their next, they have managed to stay alive in the race for the knockouts.

Here are the points table and team standings of group C.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points Poland 2 1 0 1 4 Argentina 2 1 1 0 3 Saudi Arabia 2 1 1 0 3 Mexico 2 0 1 1 1

Group D

In Group D, the defending champions France have become the only team so far to cruise through the next round while Tunisia and Denmark are staring at the exit door with no win in two matches played so far. Australia, on the other hand, have won one and lost one.

Here are the points table and team standings of group D.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points France 2 2 0 0 6 Australia 2 1 1 0 3 Denmark 2 0 1 1 1 Tunisia 2 0 1 1 1

Group E

Group E have teams like Spain, Japan, Costa Rica and Germany. This group is one where all teams have made headlines. Starting from Japan, who defeated Germany to Spain, who thrashed Iran 7-0 in their group opener. With Germany and Spain playing out a 1-1 draw on Sunday night, the group is still open.

Here are the points table and team standings of group E.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points Spain 2 1 0 1 4 Japan 2 1 1 0 3 Costa Rica 2 1 1 0 3 Germany 2 0 1 1 1

Group F

In Group F we have teams like Belgium, Morocco, Croatia and Canada. Canada, being the second team so far to be knocked out of the World Cup impressed in Qatar. While last time finalist, Croatia have somehow found their groove with a 4-1 win over the Canadians. On the other hand, Belgium suffered a shocking loss to Morocco on Sunday with a 0-2 score line.

Here are the points table and team standings of group F.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points Croatia 2 1 0 1 4 Morocco 2 1 0 1 4 Belgium 2 1 1 0 3 Canada (Out) 2 0 2 0 0

Group G

Group G have teams like Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon. The five-time champions, Brazil looked in fine touch in their group opener against Serbia, while Switzerland also defeated Cameroon in the first game.

Here are the points table and team standings of group G.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points Brazil 1 1 0 0 3 Switzerland 1 1 0 0 3 Cameroon 1 0 1 0 0 Serbia 1 0 1 0 0

Group H

In the final group, four teams are Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea. With all four teams having the potential to move to the next round, this group promised to be exciting, and so far, they have delivered to the expectations.

Here are the points table and team standings of group H.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points Portugal 1 1 0 0 3 South Korea 1 0 0 1 1 Uruguay 1 0 0 1 1 Ghana 1 0 1 0 0

As on day 9 four matches are scheduled in FIFA World Cup 2022, it will be exciting to see which team moves ahead to the next round.