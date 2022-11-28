India: Hundreds of protesters clash with police over Adani's port project, 80 injured

In southern India, over 80 individuals have been injured as a result of a clash between police and protesters who halted the construction of a $900 million port belonging to Asia's richest man, Adani.

the protesters forced workers to stop working at the Vizhinjam seaport.

In the recent clashes, hundreds of angry protesters stormed a police station with lethal weapons, damaging official vehicles, the police documents claim.

The construction has been halted for over three months after the villagers blocked the entrance for construction vehicles claiming that the activities are causing harm to their livelihoods, Reuters reported.

Last week, police detained several protesters who were blocking the way. This prompted protesters for attacking the police station.

A senior police official claimed that 36 police officials have been severely wounded in this clash.

The protest has continued in the area despite repeated orders from Kerala's High Court to allow construction dismissing all claims by the protesters.

Till now, Adnani Group has not addressed the situation officially but claims that the port complies with all laws and cited claims. The state government stated that any erosion that occurred happened due to natural causes.

The protest has brought worries for Asia's richest man Gautam Adani. Similar protests against the Adnani Group have occurred in Australia over his Carmichael coal mine. The activists there were concerned over carbon emissions and possible damage to the Great Barrier Reef forcing the group to halt its construction and delaying the project by six years.

