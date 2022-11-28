Jay Leno makes his first stage appearance after car fire accident

Jay Leno is back on stage just two weeks after he got severely burned while working underneath a car. The former 'Tonight Show' host suffered second-degree burns in an accident.



The 72-year-old returned on stage at the Comedy Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California, Sunday night. The comedian, who was accompanied by his wife, Mavis, got a warm welcome from the club members.

As per ET, posters reading "Welcome Back, Jay" and "We Love You" were put on his welcome.



Leno was looking fine as he enjoyed the night, and his burning marks were also not that visible. Arsenio Hall and Jimmy Brogan opened the night on behalf of Leno, who also cracked some jokes about himself and his incident.



Calling the former host of The Tonight Show "an amazing guy," Arsenio Hall said while speaking exclusively with ET, "No comic would leave the Grossman Burn Center and do stand-up Sunday in Hermosa!" Hall joked before adding, "I lost my big toenail last year after someone stepped on my foot at the Super Bowl."I cancelled three standup dates after that.



"I brought Jay a case of Palmer's Cocoa Butter tonight, and he left it in the dressing room! I guess using cocoa butter for a burn is a Nubian Cleveland thing!" Hall added further.



Leno made his first public appearance after getting discharged from the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he was undergoing treatment for his face burns.



He suffered serious burns when he was working underneath his vintage car.



"After a 10-day stay at the facility, Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest, and hands he received during a fire at his home garage," Leno's doctors shared in a press release shared with the PA news agency.



"Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes. He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.



Leno hosted NBC's 'Tonight Show' from 2010 to 2014. After leaving the famous talk show, he began hosting his own CNBC series called "Jay Leno's Garage" in 2015 and later hosted a revival of "You Bet Your Life."

