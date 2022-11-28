Matt Hancock faces questions over political career after finishing third in TV reality show

Former United Kingdom health minister Matt Hancock finished third in the TV reality show “I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!” as the trophy went to former footballer Jill Scott. Hancock was able to reach the final stages of the competition along with Scott and Owen Warner, but he ended up getting the least number of votes among the three. It marked the end of the road for Hancock whose stint in the show caused massive controversy in the British political scene. Following the announcement of his participation, he was criticised and suspended by the Conservative Party.

During the final episode, Hancock himself admitted that his participation was “controversial”.

“I know that it was controversial me coming here, I know some people said people in your position shouldn’t put themselves in embarrassing situations,” he said according to The Sun.

But we’re all human and we all put ourselves in it.”

“I just wanted to show what I’m like as a person, lots of people come to me with preconceived ideas for lots of reasons. And I just wanted to be myself,” he added.

Hancock was previously criticised by the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his participation in the show has also cast a massive shadow on his political future. Following the suspension, Hancock is currently an Independent MP, and he could be stopped from running for parliament.