Abu Dhabi T10 League: Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors match prediction, livestream details

Abu Dhabi T10 2022 league will see the Chennai Braves and Northern Warriors facing off in game 16 on Monday, 28th November, 2022. The two teams still have a chance to recover and advance in the league even though they have not yet been in their finest forms. The Chennai Braves so far have played 3 games. They have only won one game and lost two. In their previous match, they suffered a defeat against the Morrisville Samp Army. Meanwhile, the Northern Warriors are also having trouble in the competition. They have played four games in total, but have tasted victory only once. When they defeated the Bangla Tigers in their latest game, they had to suffer three back-to-back losses in their first 3 matches.

Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors match Details

Chennai Braves will play against Northern Warriors in match 16 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match starts at 22:00 IST and 20:30 GST on November 28.

Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors match prediction

The Warriors, who have already earned their first victory of the tournament, will be trying to continue their winning streak against the Braves, who had to face a loss in their most recent game.

The Northern Warriors are expected to prevail since they appear to be a well-oiled machine.

Prediction: The Northern Warriors will win the match

Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors predicted line-ups

The Chennai Braves: Dawid Malan, Adam Rossington (wk), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Sikandar Raza (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Vriitya Aravind, Sabir Rao, Patrick Dooley, Olly Stone

Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis (wk), Adam Lyth, Usman Khan, Adam Hose, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Wayne Parnell, Isuru Udana, Rayad Emrit, Junaid Siddique, Mohammad Irfan

Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors live stream details, where to watch?