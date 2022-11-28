Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil vs Switzerland H2H prediction, preview and lineups

Brazil and Switzerland will both be hoping to advance to the knockout rounds when they confront. Brazil exceeded the expectations placed on them prior to the championships with a convincing victory in their first game. Murat Yakin's team, on the other hand, defeated Cameroon by a hair's breadth.

Brazil form:

While Brazil fans celebrated Richarlison's spectacular goal against Serbia, they were also concerned about Neymar's ankle injury. According to media reports, Neymar may lose the remaining group-stage matches. Brazil manager Tite, on the other hand, has stated that there is no cause for concern. He confirmed that Neymar would return to FIFA 2022 matches. This should come as a huge relief to fans who want Brazil to secure one more convincing victory in order to maintain their status as the favourite to win the trophy. What may worry them is that Brazil had 24 shots against Serbia and only scored twice, wasting many opportunities.

Dia de Brasil em campo! 🇧🇷🤩



Às 13h (de Brasília), a Seleção Brasileira enfrenta a Suíça, em confronto válido pela segunda rodada da Copa do Mundo FIFA Qatar 2022.



🇧🇷 x 🇨🇭 - 13h (BRA) - Estádio 974#VemJogarJunto com os nossos craques em busca de mais uma vitória! pic.twitter.com/QC6DPyEj6q — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) November 28, 2022 ×

Switzerland form:

Switzerland was effective on offence and clinical on defence in their victory over Cameroon. Yann Sommer, the goalkeeper, was rarely put to the test. While coach Murat Yakin must be pleased with the clean sheet, Sommer will undoubtedly be tested by Brazil's relentless attack on November 28. After defeating Cameroon, the Swiss have now won four consecutive competitive games. During this run, they defeated major European teams such as Spain and Portugal. The giant killers will now go after Brazil, hoping to catch everyone's attention.

Which World Cup matches are you betting on today? 🤑



RT & predict the winner of at least one match in the comments for a chance to win. 🏆



Cameroon 🇨🇲 vs 🇷🇸 Serbia

South Korea 🇰🇷 vs 🇬🇭 Ghana

Brazil 🇧🇷 vs 🇨🇭 Switzerland

Portugal 🇵🇹 vs 🇺🇾 Uruguay#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/h19gJT4CEJ — 500 Casino (@CSGO500) November 28, 2022 ×

Brazil vs Switzerland head-to-head:

Brazil and Switzerland will meet for the tenth time in all competitions, but only for the third time in a competitive match. Brazil won three, Switzerland two, and the fourth one was a tie. Brazil scored 11 goals to Switzerland's nine. In terms of track records, there isn't much to talk about.

Lineups:

Brazil: Alisson, Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Sandro, Fred, Casemiro, Raphinha, Paqueta, Vinicius, Richarlison

Switzerland: Sommer, Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas, Embolo

Brazil vs Switzerland kick-off time: