Is Harry Styles dating Kendall Jenner again? Sources claim they have been talking a lot

If you’re wondering whether Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles could get back together after they recently announced their breakup, we have bad news! Looks like Harry has been speaking to his ex girlfriend, model Kendall Jenner.

Sources claim that the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer has been pouring his heart out to Kendall Jenner. Kendall has apparently become a shoulder to cry on for Harry Styles. It’s interesting to note that Kendall also just recently became single after she broke up with basketball player Devin Booker.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles met on the set of ‘Don’t Worry darling’ and dated for almost two years. They recently announced that they are “taking a break” after being apart because of different priorities in life.

One source close to them claims that “Harry and Kendall have always stayed in touch, but in light of their recent splits, they have more time for one another. And Harry has had Kendall’s ear over his break-up with Olivia. Kendall is one of the few people to understand the level of fame and scrutiny which Harry endures. She is also dealing with her own tough time.”