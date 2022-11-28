Abu Dhabi T10 League: Morrisville Samp Army vs New York Strikers match prediction, livestream details
Abu Dhabi T10 League: The first match on Monday, November 28th, will be played between the Morrisville Samp Army and New York Strikers. The match will go live at 19:45 IST and 18:15 GST. Predictions say Morrisville Samp Army is expected to win the match
The Morrisville Samp Army and New York Strikers will lock horns in the 15th game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 on Monday. This match will be held in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. After having a poor start to the season, the New York Strikers seem to have recovered. They are doing well and have won their last two games. They outperformed Deccan Gladiators in their previous match. On the other hand, the Morrisville Samp Army are dominating this year's competition. They have so far played three games and have not suffered a single loss yet. To win three straight games, they defeated the Chennai Braves in their most recent contest.
Samp Army and New York Strikers match details
The match will begin at 19:45 IST and 18:15 GST on November 28, 2022. The match will be played on the grounds of Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Army and New York Strikers match prediction
The competition is going well for both teams. The matchup between these two teams on Monday will be an exciting one because both teams have some outperforming players on their rosters.
Morrisville Samp Army is anticipated to maintain their unbeaten record in the competition because of their strong balance.
Prediction: Morrisville Samp Army is expected to win the match
Samp Army and New York Strikers predicted line-ups
Morrisville Samp Army: Moeen Ali (captain), Johnson Charles (wicketkeeper), Sheldon Cottrell, Karim Janat, Ahmed Raza. Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Basil Hameed, George Garton, David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer,
New York Strikers: Kiron Pollard (captain), Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Matiullah Khan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Akeal Hosein. Wahab Riaz, Jordan Thompson, Eoin Morgan, Muhammad Waseem, Paul Stirling, Andre Fletcher
Where to watch Samp Army and New York Strikers match, live stream details
The New York Strikers vs. Morrisville Samp Army game will be streamed on the league's official broadcasting partners. You can enjoy the game between NYS and MSA on the Sports18 Network and Jio Cinema.