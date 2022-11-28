Antonio Banderas want makers to cast Tom Holland as Zorro in future films

Antonio Banderas wants makers to consider his choice for Zorro, if ever the film is remade for recent times. To follow in his footsteps as the masked hero, Antonio wants Spider-Man Tom Holland to take the baton.

Antonio played Zorro in 1998’s ‘The Mask of Zorro’ and then in sequel ‘The Legend of Zorro’ in 2005.

Speaking on this, Antonio said, “If they called me to do ‘Zorro,’ I would do what Anthony Hopkins did for me, which is to pass the torch.” Anthony had passed the mantle down to him in the first movie.

On why he wants Tom to play the role, Antonio said, “He’s so energetic and fun,” and added, “He's got this spark, too.”

The ‘Zorro’ films were directed by Martin Campbell and co-starred Catherine Zeta-Jones.