Bronze sculpture worth $1.5mn at 10, Downing Street sparks row

The UK government has come under heavy criticism for spending £1.3 million ($1.5 million) of taxpayers' money on a bronze sculpture by a celebrated English artist. The statue was then sent to 10, Downing Street to be placed in the garden of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's new home.

The Sun reported that Henry Moore's "Working Model for Seated Woman", an abstract 1980 sculpture, was sold at a Christie's auction and acquired by the taxpayer-funded Government Art Collection last month.

At a time when the country is battling sky-high inflation, a cost-of-living crisis, and cost-cutting measures across public funding, the expense is being seen as an extravagance that could have been avoided.

“It is a fine piece and an important example of Moore's collection of seated women sculptures,” an expert told the newspaper.

“However, it may be considered an extravagant use of public funds, particularly given the economic climate,” the expert said.

Downing Street tried to wade itself out of the controversy by saying that no politicians were involved in the decision to acquire the artwork.

Describing the art piece, Christie's website says, "It conveys a strong sense of maternity and pregnancy."

Watch: UK to launch new billion-pound home insulation programme

"It lauds the gentle watchfulness of the woman's face and her guarded posture to the protective nature of her arms and the architectural shelter she offers between her lap and shoulders," the website adds.

Notably, this is not a new matter and a Moore piece has adorned 10 Downing Street garden for the past 40 years. Works are regularly rotated at the request of the late sculptor's charitable foundation.

The UK government's art collection comprises over 14,000 such valuable art pieces in buildings across the political establishment at Whitehall in London and around the world. Henry Spencer Moore, who died in 1986, is considered one of the most important British artists of the 20th century. He is arguably the most internationally celebrated sculptor of the period.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE