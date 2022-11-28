Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: PM Modi to address rallies across state today

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address four public rallies in his home state of Gujarat which will soon go to polls to select representatives in state assembly. PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ruling the state for last 27 years. However, the state elections are seen as a prestige issue for the PM.

He will address rallies in Kutch's Anjar, Jamnagar`s Gordhanpur, Bhavnagar`s Palitana, Jamnagar`s Gordhanpar and Rajkot today.

"PM Modi is coming again and we expect huge gatherings and people love to see him and listen. We expect to win all seats in Rajkot district," Rajkot BJP president Kamlesh Mirani told ANI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be conducting election rallies as well. He will address the electorate in for locations: Kheralu, Savli, Bhiloda and Naranpura.

The party has fielded political heavyweights from its ranks. Chief Minister of Assam, Hemanta Biswa Sarma, will also be campaigning. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Bhai Patel. Union Ministers Smriti Irani, and Purusottam Rupala as well as many senior BJP leaders will hold public meetings and road shows at various places

Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the opposition Congress party is also due to hold a rally in Ahmedabad. To bolster its ranks, the Congress has also called Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to campaign for the party.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has added another element to the election. Though the party lacks a strong leader who has mass appeal across the state, road-shows held by Kejriwal are seeing people turning up in good numbers.

Earlier on November 28, during PM Modi`s address at a public rally in Gujarat`s Surat he accused the Congress party of being "well-wishers of terrorists" and questioning the Batla House encounter in 2008, which was an act of terrorism.

PM Modi said that the Batla house encounter was an act of terrorism but Congress leaders had questioned it.

"The new generation of Gujarat has not seen the serial bomb blasts of Ahmedabad and Surat. I want to caution them of those who are well-wishers of terrorists. Batla house encounter was an act of terrorism but Congress leaders had questioned it," he said.

The Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, whose results will be declared on December 8.In the 2017 Gujarat polls, the BJP won 99 seats out of a total of 182 seats. The party has been in power for the last 27 years.

(With inputs from agencies)

