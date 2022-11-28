'Pushpa: The Rise' to premiere at the fifth Indian Film Festival in Russia
Story highlights
On December 3rd, all cast and crew members of 'Pushpa: The Rise' will attend the screening of the film in St. Petersburg, in the shopping centre 'Galeria.'
'Pushpa: The Rise' is all set to premiere at the opening ceremony of the fifth Indian Film Festival, which will be held in 24 Russian cities.
From December 1 to 6, the fifth anniversary of the Indian Film Festival will be held in 24 Russian cities, organised by the film company Indian Films together with the Indian National Cultural Center SITA, with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation and the Embassy of India in Russia. Screenings will be held in the national cinema network "Cinema Park" in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, and other cities.
The programme includes six Indian film hits, including Karan Johar's drama.
'My name is Khan,' and it is one of the most beloved musical melodramas in Russia.
The opening film of the festival will be the action-adventure 'Pushpa: The Rise,' written and directed by Sukumar Bandreddi
The opening ceremony of the Indian Film Festival will be held on December 1st at the Oceania shopping centre in Moscow. The film 'Pushpa: The Rise' will be personally presented by the film's authors and main characters: mega-star and multiple professional award winner actor Allu Arjun, top model and actress Rashmika Mandanna, director and screenwriter Sukumar Banreddi, and producer Ravi Sankar. A bright cultural and entertainment programme will be held before the screening of the film. Alla Duhova, the founder and director of the TODES ballet, performed an enchanting choreography to the soundtrack of the film 'Pushpa: The Rise' at the opening ceremony.The audience will see the traditional ritual of lighting a lamp.
The festival includes other popular Indian films:
'Pushpa: The Rise' (directed by Sukumar Banreddi, 2021)
'My name is Khan' (directed by Karan Johar, 2010)
'Disco Dancer' (directed by Babbar Subhash, 1982)
'RRR: Rise Roar Revolt' (directed by S.S. Rajamouli, 2022)
'Dangal' (directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 2016)
'War' (directed by Siddharth Anand, 2019)