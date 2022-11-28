Highlights | FIFA World Cup, South Korea vs Ghana: Ghana wins the match with 3-2 lead
Story highlights
The FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 8 was jam-packed with action. While Croatia trounced Canada 4-0 in Group F, Costa Rica shocked Japan 1-0 in Group E. Spain and Germany's late-night match concluded in a tie.
So, how will things look like on day 9 in Qatar? Here is the complete schedule of the matches on Monday, 28th November, 2022.
Match 1: Cameroon vs. Serbia; Start time: 15:30 IST; 14:00 GST, Venue: the Al-Janoub Stadium
Match 2: South Korea vs. Ghana; Start time: 18:30 IST; 17: GST; Venue: the Education City Stadium
Match 3: Brazil vs. Switzerland; Start time: 21:30 IST; 20:00 GST, Venue: Stadium 974
Match 4: Portugal vs. Uruguay: Start time: 00:30 IST (Tuesday), 23:00 GST, Venue: The Lusail stadium
Another world cup classic ends with Ghana's victory. A befitting victory for the Black Stars. Ghana defeats South Korea and wins the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2010 with a decisive three-point victory. The final score is South Korea 2-3 Ghana.
After back to back 2 goals from South Korea, Ghana has again secured the lead by netting the third goal of the day. Mohammed Kudus has given Ghana the lead 3-2
South Korea on a roll with two back to back goals. The score is tied now at 2-2. THE SET UP, THE GOAL! What a comeback South Korea!! Joe Gue-sung scored twice on two crosses from the left. Second remarkable comeback of the day. Now Ghana faces a significant test.
Ghana is in the lead and (temporarily) in first place in the group going into the break. A powerful display was made by the Black Stars. While Ghana improved following a startling goal and even expanded their advantage ten minutes later, South Korea struggled to capitalise on their early success.
South Korea seems to have collapsed before Ghana, who has taken the lead to 2-0. Mohammed Kudus doubles the lead, and the Black Stars are rolling against South Korea.
Salisu from a set piece opens the scoring. Ghana is now leading the game with score 1-0. Jordan Ayew's brilliant free kick allows Ghana to score its opening goal.
Early on, South Korea is dominating the game. They have had 60% possession of the ball while testing Ghana's defence. They’ll be looking for their Zorro-esque captain, Son, to make something happen here.
South Korea XI : Seunggyu, Jinsu, Minjae, Moonhwan, Younggwon, Wooyoung, Hwang Inbeom, Son, Changhoon, Wooyeong, Guesung.
Ghana XI: Ati Zigi, Lamptey, Salisu, Mensah, Amartey, Partey, Kudus , Samed, Jordan J. Ayew, A. Ayew, Williams
On Monday, Ghana and South Korea face off in Group H in what should be a fun match between two teams who will feel they need to win to keep their World Cup campaign alive. Ghana will need to tighten up their backline in order to defeat its Asian opponent after losing 3-2 to Portugal in their opening match.
The second international football match between Cameroon and Serbia is now complete. The match ended at 3-3 draw score. This was the game of the tournament so far, full of action and full of goals of course!
3-3, remarkable comeback from Cameroon. The last meeting between these two teams ended Serbia 4-3 Cameroon. Cameroon has gained some momentum in the last two to three minutes.
Mitrovic taps the ball into an empty net after a spectacular passing play. Cameroon has collapsed completely. The score is Serbia 3-1 Cameroon.
Serbia is now leading the game with two back to back goals. Cameroon have absolutely collapsed here. Serbia is clearing dominating the first half game here. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been excellent so far.
It's a goal for Cameroon. Cameroon is now leading 1-0 in the game. At the back post, Castelletto sneaks in to put his team ahead. Since Jol Matip in 2014, Jean-Charles Castelletto is the first player to score a goal for Cameroon in a World Cup.
A defeat in today’s match will knock Serbia out should Brazil fail to win against Switzerland in the other Group G encounter, whereas a loss for Cameroon would eliminate their campaign if the Swiss don't win
Devis Epassy and Pierre Kunde have been substituted for goalkeeper Andre Onana and midfielder Samuel Oum Gouet, respectively, after Cameroon's 1-0 loss against Switzerland in the previous match. Additionally, Cameroon is expected to have a three-man attack with Karl Toko Ekambi on the left and Bryan Mbeumo to the right of striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
Neymar will not play against Switzerland on Monday after getting his ligaments torn in his right ankle during the match against Serbia on Thursday. Although team physicians haven't yet specified a date for his return or announced whether he will return at all, he hasn't lost hope that he will make a comeback.
Neymar shows his injuried ankle on Instagram 🚨📸🇧🇷 #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/VemjXu3VEM— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 26, 2022
Both Cameroon and Serbia lost their opening matches, setting up a crucial Group G match. Serbia suffered its first defeat in seven games, falling to Brazil 2-0 on a terrible night in which it failed to secure a single shot on goal. Cameroon has lost five straight games after narrowly losing 1-0 to Switzerland. It's a do-or-die match for both Cameroon and Serbia.
Cameroon predicted lineup: Onana; Fai, Castelletto, N'Koulou, Tolo; Ondoua, Anguissa, Hongla; Mbeumo, Toko Ekambi, Choupo-Moting
Serbia predicted lineup: V. Milinkovic-Savic; Pavlovic, Milenkovic, Veljkovic; Gudelj, Zivkovic, S. Milinkovic-Savic, Mladenovic; Tadic
Given that both Cameroon and Serbia lost their initial matches at the FIFA World Cup 2022, today's game at the Al-Janoub Stadium will be critical for both teams. The opposing teams will enter the contest having learnt significant lessons from their defeats in the opening matches.