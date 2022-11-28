Reach airport in 20 minutes as Hyderabad Metro Express plans for direct metro ride at 120 kilometres per hour

In a major step towards expanding the metro rail network in Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will lay the foundation stone for the 31 km long Airport Express Metro Corridor on 9 December. The project will be beneficial for commuters and airport passengers.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 6250 crore, connecting Mindspace junction in Hyderabad city to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad. Announcing the project, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao tweeted, "Hyderabad is forging ahead. Happy to announce that honourable Chief Minister KCR Garu will be laying the foundation for Airport Express Metro on 9th December".

The high-speed Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail (HAML) service will mostly be elevated but have a 2.5 km underground section. This airport line will be a part of the proposed 58 km Hyderabad Metro Phase-II project. KT Rama Rao further added, "Hyderabad is Forging Ahead. Happy to announce that Hon’ble CM KCR Garu will be laying the foundation for Airport Express Metro on 9th December".

The information was also shared by the official Twitter account of the Telangana CMO, stating that, "Chief Minister Shri K. Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to extend the metro corridor from Rayadurgam Metro Terminal at Mind Space Junction to Shamshabad International Airport. As part of that, the CM will lay the

the foundation stone on December 9."

The Airport Express Metro project is fully funded by the Telangana State Government and is expected to complete in three years. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is also submitted to the Government of India for an additional 31-kilometre city Metro expansion, from BHEL to Lakdikapul and Nagole to LB Nagar.