Riots ensue in Belgian and Dutch cities after Morocco's surprise win at the World Cup

On Sunday, Morocco pulled off an unlikely heist by beating Belgium in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. However, what should have been a moment of celebration for Moroccan fans quickly turned chaotic in Belgium and Netherlands as riots broke out in several cities.

In the capital city of Brussels, the police were forced to detain over a dozen people while eight were arrested in the Northern city of Antwerp.

The arrests took place after the police deployed water cannons and tear gas to disperse the unruly mob of supporters that had gathered to celebrate Morocco's victory.

“Those are not fans, they are rioters. Moroccan fans are there to celebrate. There were also disturbances in the city of Antwerp and Liege," said Brussels mayor Philippe Close while urging people top stay away from the city centre.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden in a statement said, “Sad to see how a few individuals abuse a situation to run amok.”

Images and videos of the rioting have since gone viral on the realms of social media platforms and show the rioters tumbling cars and damaging public property. Local reports added that electric scooters were set on fire while bricks were thrown at other vehicles.

Meanwhile, the police in the Netherlands said the violence was majorly centred in the port city of Rotterdam where 500 football fans threw fireworks and glass.

“Supporters threw fireworks and glass at the riot police who then carried out charges," said the Rotterdam police.

Notably, Belgium is home to over 500,000 people of Moroccan descent while the figure stands at around 400,000 in the Netherlands.

On Sunday, a spirited Moroccan team thoroughly outplayed Belgium and its supposed 'golden generation'. The 2018 WC semifinalists were shocked after substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri curled a whipping free kick towards goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who unfortunately could not move across the box in time.

As Belgium sought an equaliser in the dying stages of the game, Morocco's talisman Hakim Ziyech measured an inch-perfect pass to Zakaria Aboukhlal who rifled the ball to the top of the net, completing the demolition job.

(With inputs from agencies)