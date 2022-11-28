UAE announces holidays for public and private sectors for 2023: CHECK long weekends list in 2023

The UAE cabinet has approved the official holidays for the year 2023 for both the public and private sectors. In the country, a unified list is released for both public and private sectors, and both sectors are granted an equal number of leaves. This decision came in 2019 with an aim to strike a balance between the two industries in the number of holidays they are entitled to.

People of UAE will enjoy a four-day break from 1 December to 4 December marking the celebrations of the National Day. The UAE National Day is observed on 2 December each year to mark the joining of the seventh and last emirate to the federation, Ras al Khaimah.

Holidays in UAE for 2023

After the UAE National Day, the calendar for the next year is planned, and the list of holidays is approved by the cabinet. The UAE government released the following list of holidays for 2023:

New Year: January 1

Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 (Dates of the Gregorian calendar are contingent on the sightings of the moon).

Day of Arafat: Zul Hijjah 9 (Dates of the Gregorian calendar are contingent upon the sightings of the moon).

Eid Al Adha: holiday, Zul Hijjah 10-12 (Dates of the Gregorian calendar are contingent upon the sightings of the moon).

Islamic New Year: July 21

Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday: September 29

National Day: December 2 and December 3

Some of the holidays are based on the Hijri Islamic calendar and some follow the Gregorian calendar dates.

Long weekends in UAE for 2023

According to the UAE government's official list, UAE residents will get four long weekends the next year:

1. Eid Al Fitr: As per the Hijri calendar, the dates are from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.

According to astronomical calculations, this would be from 20 April to 23 April. Though the actual dates are subject to moon sightings.

2. Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha: This will most likely offer a six-day break, making it the most prolonged weekend next year. The break is likely to be from 27 June to 30 June. If this is the case, those with Saturday-Sunday off get a six-day weekend.

3. Hijri New Year: 21 July is a Friday. This translates into a three-day weekend for those with Saturday-Sunday off.