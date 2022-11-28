Lionel Messi set to join this MLS club co-owned by David Beckham: Reports

If reports are to be believed, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi may be on the cusp of agreeing a deal with Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami.

The American club is co-owned by former England player David Beckham, who is said to be the brains behind the deal. According to The Times report, Messi may become the highest-paid player in MLS history if he puts pen to paper.

Messi is currently playing for the French club Paris St. Germain where his contract is set to expire in 2023. The 35-year-old had signed for PSG after leaving Barcelona in August 2021 as the Catalunya club found itself unable to pay his wages.

The top hierarchy at Inter Miami is confident that Messi will be coming on board after completing the World Cup campaign in Qatar. However, the transfer will not occur during the January transfer window, albeit after the end of the European season.

It is being reported that Messi will be joined by his former Barcelona teammates Cesc Fabregas and Luis Suarez. Messi already has a holiday home in Miami and spends holidays with his family there.

On previous occasions, Messi has mentioned that he would like to play in the US. “I would like to play in the United States one day; it’s always been one of my dreams.”

While Inter Miami is looking to finalise the deal as soon as possible, PSG may also look to entice the Argentine with another lucrative contract.

Despite being on the wrong side of the 30s, Messi has lit up the footballing world, both at the club level and national level this season with his supreme gameplay. On Saturday, it was Messi's breakthrough that allowed Argentina to gain all three points after suffering a shock defeat against Saudi Arabia in the opening game.

While Argentina might have pulled a great escape courtesy of a Messi stunner to stay alive in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, the road ahead is still tough as ever. The Albestiscles still need to win their remaining group games to make it to the next round.

(With inputs from agencies)