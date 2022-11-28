Morning news brief: Landslide in Cameroon's capital Yaounde, China protest intensify and more 

A landslide in Cameroon's capital Yaounde on Sunday (November 27) killed at least 11 people, who were gathered at a funeral to mourn the deaths of several local people. In other news, Police in Shanghai on Sunday (November 27) dragged and detained demonstrators who were protesting strict coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, the news agency Reuters reported. Finally, in sports, Germany played out a 1-1 draw against Spain in a FIFA World Cup Group E showdown on Sunday (November 27), a result which left the group still wide open.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Naseri Paul Bea, governor of Cameroon's Centre region, told state broadcaster CRTV: "We are carrying the corpses to the mortuary of the central hospital, while the search for other people, or corpses, is still ongoing."

Meanwhile, the BBC said on Sunday that one of its journalists covering the protests was assaulted and detained by the Chinse police in Shanghai. He was later released after several hours.

"The BBC is extremely concerned about the treatment of our journalist Ed Lawrence, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering the protests in Shanghai," a spokesperson for the British public service broadcaster said in a statement.

The draw means Germany's hopes of reaching the knockout phase are not over yet. The Germans received an unlikely lifeline when Costa Rica beat Japan and a defeat by Spain would send them out.

