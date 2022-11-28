Spain and Germany play out a 1-1 draw. What does this result mean for Hansi Flick's side in World Cup?

Germany played out a 1-1 draw against Spain in a FIFA World Cup Group E showdown on Sunday (November 27), a result which left the group still wide open.

The ongoing FIFA World Cup is full of twists and turns as there have been some shocking defeats and many stunning games so far in the tournament.

In the latest clash between Spain and Germany, the latter managed to get a precious point with Niclas Fullkrug's goal as they continue to fight to progress in World Cup.

ALSO READ | Croatia's Kramaric bags double to knock Canada out of FIFA World Cup

The draw means Germany's hopes of reaching the knockout phase are not over yet. The Germans received an unlikely lifeline when Costa Rica beat Japan and a defeat by Spain would send them out.

But it didn't happen as substitute Fuellkrug scored in the 83rd minute to cancel out Spain's lead. When the two European giants met on the field, many goals were expected but it remained a tight 90-minute-long game.

A late equaliser kept 🇩🇪 Germany's #FIFAWorldCup hopes alive!



See the highlights on FIFA+ ⤵️ — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 27, 2022 ×

Now, Hansi Flick's team still needs to defeat Costa Rica in their last Group E match. They will also pray that Japan do not beat Spain.

Flick said that Germany's late equaliser could turn out to be the spark they need to qualify for the knockout stage.

Flick told reporters: "We knew what was at stake. Spain played good football but the teams were level and we had a huge chance in the end to win it but these things happen. Things come to you when you start winning. Maybe it is the spark we need."

He added: "The team fought hard and I am very satisfied with their mentality. These are the things we want and we know that we did take the first step."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE