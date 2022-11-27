'Crash Landing on You' stars Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin blessed with a baby boy

'Crash Landing On You' stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye jin have been blessed with a baby boy. The K-pop star welcomed their first child on November 27. The good news was announced via Son Ye Jin’s agency, MSteam Entertainment.



In the statement release, the agency confirmed that both the mother and baby are healthy.



"Son Ye Jin gave birth today to a baby boy. "Both the mother and child are healthy," the statement reads.



The couple confirmed the news in July, just a month after the rumours about Son Ye's pregnancy surfaced online.



Sharing a statement on her Instagram account in July, the k-pop star wrote, "A new life has come to us."



"Today I'll be careful and happy. A new life has come to us. "I'm still dazed, but I'm feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement; I'm so grateful, but I haven't been able to tell anyone around me yet because I'm so careful," the actor wrote.



"We will make sure to protect the valuable life that has come to us." "I hope all of you will also protect what is valuable in your lives and live in good health," Son added further.



Popular Korean stars Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin became well-known worldwide after they played the roles of a lead couple in the 2019 rom-com drama. The couple made their relationship official in January 2021 and got married in March this year in a low-key wedding.