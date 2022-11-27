Embarrassment for China as Australia, Maldives say they did not participate in CIDCA's Indian Ocean meet

Australia and the Maldives have clarified their position on participation at the China-led Indian Ocean Region Forum meet, pointing out that they were not present at the meet. The Indian Ocean Region Forum on Development Cooperation was organized by China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) and a joint statement by the Chinese government claimed 19 countries participated in the meeting.

The meet took place in Kunming, Yunnan on 21st November and according to CIDCA joint statement Indonesia, Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal, Afghanistan, Iran, Oman, South Africa, Kenya, Mozambique, Tanzania, Seychelles, Madagascar, Mauritius, Djibouti, Australia participated in the meet. India was not invited to the meet.

Maldives' foreign ministry in a statement said it "would like to clarify, that the Government of Maldives did not participate" in the Forum and "there was no official representation by the Government of Maldives". On 15th November, the Maldives notified the Chinese embassy in Malé that it would not participate.

The statement explained that "participation by individuals or group of individuals from the Maldives, does not constitute official representation by the Government of Maldives". Maldives's former President Mohammed Waheed Hassan was present at the meet, but that could not be considered an official representation by the country.

Australian High Commissioner in Delhi, Barry O’Farrell also issued a statement via a tweet. He said, " Contrary to media reporting, no Australian Government official attended the Kunming China-Indian Ocean Forum on Development Cooperation."

The High Commissioner highlighted that Australia's Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts attended the IORA or Indian Ocean Rim Association ministerial in Dhaka which is the "only ministerial-level forum for Indian Ocean".

Pleased @TimWattsMP attended #IORA Ministerial Council last week, the only ministerial-level forum for Indian Ocean. 🇦🇺 was delighted 🇮🇳's application for Vice Chair was accepted by consensus. We share an enduring interest: a free, open, rules-based & secure Indo-Pacific. (2/2) — Barry O'Farrell AO (@AusHCIndia) November 27, 2022

While former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd was present at the meet, he could not be considered an official representation from Canberra. It is understood that Beijing had invited Australia to the meet, but it did not attend.

Founded in 2018, CIDCA is China's development & foreign aid agency and is led by Luo Zhaohui who in the past served as Chinese ambassador to India. It funds projects primarily related to the Belt and Road Initiative. It used to be under China's commerce ministry earlier and now comes under the State Council.

