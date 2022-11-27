French eco-adventurer to run 100 marathons in 100 days to spread climate awareness

In an effort to increase public awareness of the carbon footprint that big athletic events leave behind, a 30-year-old Frenchman is running 100 marathons in 100 days.

"I do to my body what we do to the planet," Nicolas Vandenelsken, who calls himself an "eco-adventurer", told AFP as he reached Paris on his 84th marathon, having crossed 10 regions since September 3.

His marathon plan of 42.2 kilometres (26.2 miles) is designed to resemble a heart on a map of France.

Vandenelsken has interacted with farmers, associations, and kids while working for two organisations that promote climate awareness through.

He had doctors check his fitness before setting out, and he told AFP that "with my mental strength and with my training, I am able to get through this".

But he added: "I wouldn't advise anybody to run 100 marathons in 100 days, because I expect to feel the impact of this in my joints in five or 10 years' time."

Vandenelsken stated that he favours the rehabilitation of current sporting infrastructure as opposed to developing new ones, and transportation quotas for important events like the Tour de France.

On December 10, his final marathon will take him to the northern French city of Valenciennes.

